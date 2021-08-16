Weather Forecast For Yoder
YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
