Weather Forecast For Buxton

BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 79 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



