Weather Forecast For Buxton
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
