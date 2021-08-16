Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.