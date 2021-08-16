Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0