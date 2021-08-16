Benkelman Weather Forecast
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
