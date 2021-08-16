Benkelman Weather Forecast

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



