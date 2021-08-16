4-Day Weather Forecast For Tatum

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



