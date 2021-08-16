4-Day Weather Forecast For Tatum
TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
