Scobey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
