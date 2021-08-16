Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iraan, TX

A rainy Monday in Iraan — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Iraan News Beat
Iraan News Beat
 5 days ago

(IRAAN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Iraan Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Iraan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bSxNi8W00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Iraan News Beat

Iraan News Beat

Iraan, TX
5
Followers
147
Post
284
Views
ABOUT

With Iraan News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iraan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy