Daily Weather Forecast For Maxwell

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while haze overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.