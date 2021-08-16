Weather Forecast For Stanfield

STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight High 99 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



