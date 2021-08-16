Cancel
Stanfield, AZ

Weather Forecast For Stanfield

Posted by 
Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 5 days ago

STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bSxNebc00

  • Monday, August 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

