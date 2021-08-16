4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0