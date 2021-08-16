Monterey Weather Forecast
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
