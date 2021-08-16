Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
