4-Day Weather Forecast For Moapa
MOAPA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 108 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 103 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
