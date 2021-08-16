Neah Bay Weather Forecast
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0