Weather Forecast For Medway
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
