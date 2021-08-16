San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



