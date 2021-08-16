Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis, CO

San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 5 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bSxNSxm00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
38
Followers
268
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. The storm’s latest track put it course to collide Sunday with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
CarsPosted by
NBC News

GM recalls all Chevrolet Bolt electric cars over fire risk

General Motors on Friday announced the voluntary recall of all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts, extending its recall of the electric vehicle back to its first model year, 2017. Friday's recall covers 73,018 Bolts from 2019 to 2022 and extends a previous recall covering 2017-2019 cars. The battery-related recall covers roughly 142,018 Bolts built by the automaker since the model's introduction.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
NBC News

18 midshipmen exit U.S. Naval Academy following cheating scandal

Eighteen midshipmen have been expelled or resigned from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., after an investigation concluded they cheated on a remote physics exam in December 2020, according to school officials. On that month, 653 midshipmen took the final exam for General Physics I through the online platform...

Comments / 0

Community Policy