San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
