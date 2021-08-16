Daily Weather Forecast For Chambers
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0