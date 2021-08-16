Daily Weather Forecast For Chambers

CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



