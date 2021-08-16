Belfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
