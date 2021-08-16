Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee
GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas Of Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
