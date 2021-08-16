Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee

GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Areas Of Smoke High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas Of Smoke High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



