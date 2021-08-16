Weather Forecast For Geneva
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
