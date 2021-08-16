Weather Forecast For Geneva

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.