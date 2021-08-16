Cancel
Cars

US Probing Autopilot Problems on 765,000 Tesla Vehicles

By Tom Krisher
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Nhtsa#Center For Auto Safety#Tesla Inc
