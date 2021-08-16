US Probing Autopilot Problems on 765,000 Tesla Vehicles

Two U.S. Senators are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Tesla Inc. uses deceptive marketing practices by labeling its driver-assistance systems “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving.” Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan Wednesday that Tesla “has repeatedly overstated the capabilities of its vehicles, and these statements increasingly pose a threat to motorists and other users of the road.” “We fear that Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features are not as mature and reliable as the company pitches to the public,” the senators wrote. “Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves — with potentially deadly consequence.”