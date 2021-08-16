Caliente Weather Forecast
CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0