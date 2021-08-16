Weather Forecast For Springdale

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



