Weather Forecast For Springdale
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
