Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
