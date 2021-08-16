Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



