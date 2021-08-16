Big Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
