Big Rapids Daily Weather Forecast

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



