Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

Monday set for rain in Clarksdale — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 5 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Monday is set to be rainy in Clarksdale, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clarksdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bSxN6sH00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale, MS
129
Followers
326
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy