Mountain Home Daily Weather Forecast

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 102 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.