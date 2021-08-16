4-Day Weather Forecast For Rutland

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



