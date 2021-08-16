Daily Weather Forecast For Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.