Daily Weather Forecast For Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
