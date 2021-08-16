Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Monday rain in Fort Payne: Ideas to make the most of it

Fort Payne Journal
 5 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Monday is set to be rainy in Fort Payne, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Payne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bSxMj7s00

  • Monday, August 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Payne, AL
With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

