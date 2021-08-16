4-Day Weather Forecast For Uvalde
UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
