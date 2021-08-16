4-Day Weather Forecast For Hannibal

HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



