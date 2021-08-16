Mineral Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



