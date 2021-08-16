Defuniak Springs Weather Forecast

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 78 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 17 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



