Cleveland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLEVELAND, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
