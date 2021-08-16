Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IN BRIEF: Salt Lake plans Lake Way update; ASX shares stay suspended

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Salt Lake Potash Ltd - Western Australia-focused organic sulphate-of-potash miner - Requests extension to voluntary suspension on Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney. Salt Lake says it is finalising an announcement related to funding for Lake Way project. Says announcement expected no later than August 30. "Trading in the company's securities will continue on AIM during this period," company notes.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asx#Asx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Related
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Only 21% of Aseana Properties shares owned publicly

Aseana Properties Ltd - Jersey-based property development company - Notes that only 21% of shares issued are in public hands, below the minimum threshold of 25%. Is in discussions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority over a temporary modification of the listing rule in question. Current stock price: USD0.32. Year-to-date...
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Coinsilium invests and eyes partnership with Greengage

Coinsilium Group Ltd - blockchain technology investor - Signs deal to invest GBP500,000 in cryptocurrency firm Greengage Global Holding Ltd. Will invest GBP300,000 through purchase of 15,000 at GBP20 each and GBP200,000 through convertible loan notes. "Upon completion of the Transaction, it is the intention of both parties to enter into a formalised strategic relationship with the objective of pursuing opportunities to develop new services and products aligned with regulatory compliant decentralised Finance (De-Fi) solutions," Coinsilium says.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Afarak Group Share News

LONDON (Alliance News) - Alloys producer Afarak Group PLC said Tuesday that it has halted the redomiciliation of the company and delisting of its shares from the Helsinki stock exchange.The. (ShareCast News) - Afarak Group posted its unaudited interim report for its third quarter to 30 September on Friday, with...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Afarak earnings improve despite first half "difficult times"

Afarak Group PLC - speciality alloys supplier with mines and plants in South Africa, Turkey and Germany - Revenue in six months to June30 rises 5.2% year-on-year to EUR37.3 million from EUR35.5 million. Pretax loss slims to EUR475,000 from EUR4.6 million a year earlier. Posts EUR2.9 million impairment gain, against none in prior year. "During the first half of 2021, the company continued to go through difficult times. It is only towards the end of the period that we saw first signs of improvements," Chief Executive Guy Konsbruck says.
Stocksinvesting.com

ASX 200 Lifts in Early Deals

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 31.1 points or 0.42% to 7495.7 on Friday, following a flat close in the previous session as market participants proved optimistic as corporate earnings results continue to roll in. On the coronavirus front, New South Wales reported a near record 642 fresh community cases...
StocksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: EP Global Opportunities posts interim net asset value hike

EP Global Opportunities Trust - Edinburgh-headquartered investor in quoted equities globally - Net asset value per share in six months to June 30 rises 2.0% to 314.6pence from 308.4p in December. Share price discount to net asset value slims to 7.5% from 7.9% in December. "Our investment manager considers equity markets remain fully valued. It believes that the Covid-19 economic rebound will not be sustained and that this will expose valuations. At the same time, the sharp rise in inflation stemming from supply side bottlenecks will also moderate but may well settle at levels which create concern within bond markets," EP Global adds.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: J Sainsbury Non-Executive Hennah buys GBP43,500 in shares

J Sainsbury PLC - London-based supermarket chain - Non-Executive Director Adrian Hennah purchases 15,000 shares at a price of 289.80 pence each, totalling GBP43,470 on Friday. The shares bought makes up Hennah's total shareholding. Current stock price: 294.70 pence. Year-to-date change: up 30%. By Dayo Laniyan; dayolaniyan@alliancenews.com. Copyright 2021 Alliance...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: BHP Australia exec sells; Prospex raises new funds

BHP Group PLC - Melbourne, Australia-based miner - Edgar Basto-Baez, president of Minerals Australia, sells 32,502 shares at AUD44.63, worth AUD1.5 million, about GBP760,000, on Thursday. This was after Basto-Baez had received 27,651 shares from the vesting of deferred shares under an incentive plan. Prospex Energy PLC - investor in...
RetailLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to nudge up as investors mull retail sales

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to nudge up at the open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors digest the latest UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was called to open eight points higher at 7,067. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Today's...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lions Bay Capital Inc. Arranges Additional Debt Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a subsequent advance of USD $100,000 from Riverfort Global Capital Ltd. on behalf of Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. (the "Lender") on the previously announced amended secured loan facility (see news release on June 30, 2021). The proceeds of this advance will supplement existing cash resources to fulfill a subsequent USD $250,000 tranche of the Salamander Mining International Ltd. loan and option agreement (see news release on June 17, 2021). Salamander is using the funds to build and ship a gold treatment plant to Zimbabwe which is expected to be operational in October. Under the agreement with Salamander, Lions Bay will be entitled to 25 per cent of the cash flow from this project.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Block Energy shareholders advised to oppose resolutions

Block Energy PLC - oil and gas development and production company focused on Georgia - Notes that the report by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommends that shareholders vote against the resolution proposed by Forest Nominees Ltd on behalf of GP Jersey at the general meeting on September 1. GP Jersey...
RetailLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Clipper Logistics wins five-year Irish retail contract

Clipper Logistics PLC - e-fulfilment and returns management services provider - Signs a new five-year contract with Ireland's sports retailer Life Style Sports Ireland Ltd. Clipper will provide e-commerce and store replenishment operations from a new distribution centre in Rathcoole, South of Dublin. The new contract is for an initial five-year period. To support the new contract, Clipper says 75 new jobs will be initially created and over time it is envisaged that as many as 110 new roles may be required.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Resolute books hefty impairments; tinyBuild buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Resolute Mining Ltd - gold miner with assets in Africa - Warns of non-cash impairment charge between USD165 million and USD175 million in 2021 half-year results. Impairment due to gold prices, which are 5% to 10% lower than they were when assessment of company's assets was carried out in December. Resolute also puts impairment down to revision to production and cost guidance impacting the Syama mine in Mali. In July, Resolute lowered annual guidance, expecting total production in range of 315,000 ounces to 340,000 ounces of gold. This was previously 350,000 ounces to 375,000 ounces. Accounting standards on life of mine, current costs and recovery assumptions also attributed to impairments. Also notes it completes sale of Bibiani gold mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corp for USD90 million. "Resolute has received the initial USD30 million cash payment from Asante with the balance of consideration payable in two equal instalments of USD30 million on or before six and twelve months following completion," company adds.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Publication of Investor Report

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. Investor Report of Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership with the calculation date of July 29, 2021. The document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Power Metal Regulatory News (POW)

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces it has received notices to exercise warrants over 6,250,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") raising £43,750 for the Company.
Salt Lake City, UTconnectcre.com

GO Industrial Goes for Salt Lake City in a Big Way

Salt Lake City’s California Avenue submarket absorbed almost 1.3 million square feet of industrial space during first quarter 2021, the highest absorption rate of any Salt Lake City industrial submarket, according to CBRE. As of the end of the first quarter, the area was at a low 2.1 percent vacancy rate.
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

AmTrust expands claims presence in Greater Salt Lake City area

Salt Lake City — AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”), a global specialty property and casualty insurer, announced today the addition of its new greater Salt Lake City office, set to open in South Jordan, UT in November 2021. “We are excited to announce our expansion into this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy