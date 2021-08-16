Weather Forecast For Nogales

NOGALES, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



