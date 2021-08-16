Bay City Weather Forecast
BAY CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
