Susanville Weather Forecast

SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke High 99 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



