Latest Free Guy Spot Invites Fans to Watch the Movie in Theaters. The big day is almost here as Free Guy will hit theaters in less than 24 hours. Unlike other Disney IPs, Ryan Reynolds’ movie won’t follow a double release path in theaters and Disney+, but it will only see a theatrical release. And that’s what the latest spot stresses. Most of the footage has already been seen, but a voice-over in the video teases fans about avoiding spoilers (even though some might have already been “leaked” as promotional material) by watching the movie in theaters. People wanting to watch it at home will have to wait for 45 days before it ends its exclusive theatrical release and debuts on Disney+. While the theatrical experience is undeniably unique, fans should always put their safety first, considering the times in which we are living. Decide for yourself if theatrical is safe/available in your area.