EU evaluates Roche arthritis drug as COVID-19 treatment

By Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Monday it was evaluating the use of Roche's (ROG.S) arthritis drug, Actemra, in hospitalised adults with severe COVID-19, its latest review of a potential coronavirus treatment.

Tocilizumab, sold by Roche as Actemra and RoActemra, has shown promise in clinical trials in treating COVID-19, and was approved by U.S. health regulators in June for emergency use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who needed oxygen. read more

A large trial in February showed that tocilizumab cut the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, shortened the time to recovery and reduced the need for mechanical ventilation. read more

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will carry out an accelerated assessment of the drug, including results from four large studies, it said in a statement. The outcome is expected in mid-October.

The EMA is also evaluating an application for an arthritis drug developed by Sweden's Sobi (SOBIV.ST) to treat COVID-19 in adults with pneumonia, and Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen.

Other treatments under a rolling review in the European Union include antibodies or antibody cocktails developed by Eli Lilly, Celltrion (068270.KS) and Regeneron (REGN.O), and one jointly developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O).

Gilead's (GILD.O) remdesivir is the only drug currently authorised to treat COVID-19 in the European Union.

Comments / 3

Eli Lilly
#Drugs#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Roactemra#Ema#The European Union#Regeneron#Glaxosmithkline#Vir Biotechnology
