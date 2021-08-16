4-Day Weather Forecast For Deming

DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 21 mph



