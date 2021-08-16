Daily Weather Forecast For Elko
ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Isolated t-storms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly Sunny
- High 88 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0