Daily Weather Forecast For Elko

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Isolated t-storms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly Sunny High 88 °F, low Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Haze High 98 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



