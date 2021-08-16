Brookhaven Daily Weather Forecast
BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0