Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



