IN BRIEF: MTI Wireless earnings up amid "solid progress" in first half

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd - Israel-based communication and radio frequency solutions firm - Says revenue rises 8.9% in six months to June 30 to USD21.3 million from USD19.6 million a year earlier. Pretax profit rises 12% annually to USD2.0 million from USD1.8 million. "This has been another good trading period for the company. We are winning new, and retaining existing contracts, and several of the new contracts we have won are with substantial corporations which may well lead to greater opportunities in the future. Alongside this, we made solid progress across all three divisions and as a result we are well-placed to continue to grow our revenue streams and profitability," Chief Executive Officer Moni Borovitz says.

