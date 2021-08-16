IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines Chair Guy Elliott buys GBP170,000 in shares
Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Non-Executive Chair Guy Elliott buys 2.0 million shares at 8.5 pence each, worth GBP170,000, on Friday last week. Elliott now has 23.5 million shares, a 2.7% stake. Minds + Machines last week said it had completed the sale of its top-level domains and related assets to Registry Services LLC, an affiliate of GoDaddy Inc. It received USD113.8 million, plus further payments in escrow, and plans to return USD80.0 million to shareholders in the early autumn by way of a tender offer for shares.www.lse.co.uk
