IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines Chair Guy Elliott buys GBP170,000 in shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust - Edinburgh-headquartered investor in quoted equities globally - Net asset value per share in six months to June 30 rises 2.0% to 314.6pence from 308.4p in December. Share price discount to net asset value slims to 7.5% from 7.9% in December. "Our investment manager considers equity markets remain fully valued. It believes that the Covid-19 economic rebound will not be sustained and that this will expose valuations. At the same time, the sharp rise in inflation stemming from supply side bottlenecks will also moderate but may well settle at levels which create concern within bond markets," EP Global adds.