Florida DOH And Polk County Schools To Host A COVID-19 Vaccination Event

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Florida Department of Health in Polk County is partnering with Polk County Public Schools to host a COVID-19 vaccination event for all eligible community members (12+).

No appointment will be required for this event.

All 3 brands of vaccine will be offered:

Pfizer – 12 years and older

Moderna and J&J – 18 years and older

When: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17th

Where: Bryant Stadium, 1125 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon