Florida DOH And Polk County Schools To Host A COVID-19 Vaccination Event

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
POLK COUNTY, FL. – Florida Department of Health in Polk County is partnering with Polk County Public Schools to host a COVID-19 vaccination event for all eligible community members (12+).

No appointment will be required for this event.

All 3 brands of vaccine will be offered:

  • Pfizer – 12 years and older
  • Moderna and J&J – 18 years and older

When: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17th

Where: Bryant Stadium, 1125 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

Tampa, FL
