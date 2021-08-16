Longtime NTPD Volunteer Passes Away

It is with a heavy heart that the Newberry Township Police Department (NTPD) announces the passing of Carole Canonico, a long time volunteer for the police department and a pillar in the Goldsboro Community. Carole dedicated over 15 years to volunteering at NTPD and in that time assisted with clerical work, special events, holiday decorating and most importantly, her support of our officers. Carole never missed an officer's birthday and would show her appreciation for them by delivering cake, baked goods or other special treats along with the most creative cards one can imagine. Carole never strayed from an opportunity to show her appreciation and support for the police department and she will be greatly missed by all of our staff.