Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry Township, PA

Longtime NTPD Volunteer Passes Away

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

It is with a heavy heart that the Newberry Township Police Department (NTPD) announces the passing of Carole Canonico, a long time volunteer for the police department and a pillar in the Goldsboro Community. Carole dedicated over 15 years to volunteering at NTPD and in that time assisted with clerical work, special events, holiday decorating and most importantly, her support of our officers. Carole never missed an officer's birthday and would show her appreciation for them by delivering cake, baked goods or other special treats along with the most creative cards one can imagine. Carole never strayed from an opportunity to show her appreciation and support for the police department and she will be greatly missed by all of our staff.

york.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Newberry Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Goldsboro, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Newberry Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntpd#Ntpd#The Goldsboro Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership on forming a new government.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy