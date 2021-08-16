Berea Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0